Are young adults ditching deodorant?

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s the first day of summer and during these hot months is when most people experience their bodies sweating more than ever.

According to a new poll conducted by a marketing research firm called, YouGov, nearly 40 percent of young adults (18-24) have not worn deodorant this past month.

“I guess everyone lives their own life. I’ve never really thought of it before, but apparently some people don’t really need deodorant, which must be nice,” said Marisa Thompson, who is a graduate student at Angelo State University.

“It is pretty surprising, I’m going be careful who I sit next to now,” exclaimed Robert Womack, who is a student and student employee at the Engineering Department of Angelo State University.

Globally speaking, the deodorant and antiperspirants market is estimated to be worth over 70-billion U.S. dollars and for many, wearing deodorant is a no brainer.

“I’m always busy and I’m always sweating so yeah, I do wear deodorant,” stated Womack.

“I do wear it because I live in Texas and it’s very hot here,” claimed Thompson.

Deodorants and antiperspirants have been linked to allergic reactions, chemical burns and harmful compounds like aluminum are found in some brands.

Some have decided to stay away from the possible side effects, since they simply don’t need to use it.



“I just don’t sweat that much, and I don’t have a strong odor when I sweat. I know some of my family does, so they have to wear it. I personally don’t, so, I just don’t wear it,” elaborated Sonia Delgado, who is a student and student assistant and Angelo State University.

While most people have given hard yes or no answer, there are those who waver in between.

“It just depends on where I’m at, I jump back and forth. There is a definite pressure to,” explained Aaron Espinoza, who is a student and student assistant and Angelo State University.

Whether your preference is to use deodorant or not, it’s all about being clean.