SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Appraisal District has seen an increased level of concern from citizens about recent property values that were calculated.

According to a press release sent by Tom Green County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Tyler Johnson, an individual or business can protest the Notice of Appraised Valued to the appraisal review board. These appraised property values are the beginning of a process that will determine someone’s tax bill after processes done by local governmental bodies are complete.

Part of this process is the appraised value, said Johnson. The appraisal district only determines property value. However, there are other factors that will determine someone’s tax bill. In order to determine a tax bill, the appraised value is multiplied by the local government’s tax rates. Tax rates, which are set by the governing bodies of local governments, can impose on property tax.

“Truth-in-taxation laws give taxpayers a voice in decisions that affect property tax rates by calculating and publishing two rates required by the Property Tax Code, the No-New-Revenue and Voter-Approval taxes,” said Johnson.

Furthermore, governing bodies of each local government will decide if taxes on property will increase.

“If, for example, a local government’s budget increases, then a tax rate higher than the No-New-Revenue rate could be adopted by the local government,” Johnson explained. “If a governing body proposes to adopt a tax rate that exceeds the No-New-Revenue rate, it must publish a quarter-page notice in a local newspaper to announce two public hearings.”

Mass-appraisal techniques are used to appraise a property. This means that they are determined from a database that contains construction-cost and sales information, the press release shared. However, this method does not pick up things that are not known about the property such as repairs done to the inside or outside along with sale considerations. Information like this is not shown in public records.

Johnson said that valuation adjustments will be made through the appraisal process and that other appraisal districts follow suit during this time of year.

“My staff and I will continue to make those adjustments when the need for them is brought to our attention,” said Johnson.

The Tom Green County Appraisal District delivered over 50,000 notices of appraised value this year, according to the press release. While mass appraisals are done by the appraisal district, Johnson shared that protesting values and resolving protests will be done on a case-to-case basis. Questions and concerns from citizens will be handled by the staff at the Tom Green County Appraisal District.