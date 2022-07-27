SAN ANGELO, Texas -Those looking at attending Angelo State University for fall 2023 are invited to participate in the inaugural “Ready, Set, Rams: Application Day” event that is taking place on August 1st in the Houston Harte University Center.

Campus Admissions Office staff will be onsite working directly with those who need help submitting their application for fall 2023. Financial aid options and tour guides will also be given at the event to help show future students what it’s like to be a part of the Ram Fam.

Along with this help and tours, participants will have their application fee waived and receive a free ASU fanny pack.

Those wanting to attend will have three opportunities to participate:

9 a.m.

10 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

Check-in will begin 30 minutes before the start of each session with registration for a session online.

ASU will also be offering several new options for any student interested in the university and their families to tour the campus. These tour options include:

Daily Campus Tours – These are offered daily Monday through Friday with periodic evening tours

Department of Agriculture Tours – Prospective students who are interested in agriculture can attend these tours on the first and third Tuesday of each month

– Tours are offered every Wednesday for those interested in business fields High School tour groups

Elementary and Middle School field trips

Multiple signature events are also conducted by the ASU Admission Office throughout the year for possible future Rams and their families.

Academic Open House – Tailored for specific academic fields

– For students who are already admitted at ASU Game Day Tours – Enjoy a guided tour and a Ram football game during ASU’s Family Weekend

More details and online registration forms for all ASU admissions events and campus tour opportunities are available on the university’s website.