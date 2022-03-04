SAN ANGELO, Texas — An anti-circumcision protest tour by a group named the Bloodstained Men and Their Friends (BSM) will stop in San Angelo on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

According to a release issued by the Bloodstained Men and Their Friends (BSM), “intactivists” will be at the intersection of Arden Road and Sherwood Way from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. BSM says members hope to educate San Angeloans about the ethical concerns surrounding what they call the “routine genital cutting” of infants.

“It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent,” says BSM in their release.

BSM members commonly wear “blood-stained” clothing during their protests and they encourage anyone who wants to attend to do the same.

“Our bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life,” they say. “When a baby boy is circumcised, so is the man he will become.”

BSM says its message has been gaining mainstream acceptance through appearances on cable television and through recent presidential candidate, Andrew Yang’s discussion of the issue.

San Angelo will be the mid-point in a tour of 20 cities in the Southwest. The protest tour, which has made its way through cities like Las Vegas and Tucson, will also make stops in Odessa, Midland, and Abilene.

More information about the protest can be found at a Facebook event created by the group.