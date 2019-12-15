Another year of “Operation Blue Santa: Shop with a Cop”

SAN ANGELO, TX –

Walmart on West 29th Street hosted the annual “Operation Blue Santa: Shop with a Cop” event Saturday morning.

This event allows San Angelo Police Officers to take area children out shopping for gifts.

Officer Raymond Francis talked about why they do this every year.

“There’s a ton of smiles, there’s a lot of laughs, it’s just a great time for everybody. It’s our way of giving back to the community and helping out people that need the help,” says Francis.

There were two groups of kids that participated in the “Shop with a Cop” event.

The first group met at 9:30 a.m. and the second group met at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.