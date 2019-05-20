 Another round of severe storms come into the Concho Valley

Another round of strong and severe storms return for the Concho Valley late this afternoont through the overnight hours tonight.

Hazards we are concerned about:

Damaging winds in excess of 80 mph

Strong tornadoes

Large hail

A “Marginal” to “Moderate” risk encompases the region. On a scale of 1-5, we are under a 1-4 risk of severe weather development.

An even stronger risk up to level 5 of a “High” risk encompass counties to the north of us.

The timing of these storms has some uncertainty attached. Some models show western counties seeing supercell development early this evening. Other models show dry conditions until after midnight tonight. With strong shear and instability, any development will likely be supercells. This means tornadoes, potentially violent ones, will be very possible. After midnight looks to have the highest chances to see a line of storms along with storm clusters move east across the region.

Have multiple ways to recieve weather updates and have your action plan ready.

