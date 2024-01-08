SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An anonymous philanthropist has put their money where their mouth is regarding San Angelo’s planned splash pads: They will match every dollar donated for the cause, up to $15,000.

The news was broken by All-Tex Irrigation Splash Pads at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 on their Facebook page. There, the company announced its newfound partnership with the undisclosed donor.

“For every dollar donated to the Splash Pad Fund project this philanthropist has pledged to match it, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $15,000!” All-Tex Irrigation Splash Pads said in the post. “This means that your contribution right now could have twice the impact!”

A 3D model of the Unidad Park splash pad, CC COSA. A 3D model of the Kirby Park splash pad, CC COSA.

The business also took the time to update the public on the most recent developments with the splash pads, stating that it plans to focus fundraising efforts toward the completion of the Kirby Park pads since the construction phase for Unidad Park’s pad is fast approaching.

The San Angelo City Council greenlit private funding for the splash pads back in January 2023, allowing the recent anonymous proposition to step into the limelight for this year’s January.

To donate, one can visit the San Angelo Area Foundation’s online donation portal for the splash pads. Donations can also be delivered in person or mailed to the San Angelo Area Foundation, located at 221 S. Irving St, San Angelo, Texas, 76903. Checks should be made out to the San Angelo Area Foundation and have “All-Tex Splash Pad Fund” noted in the memo.

“Let’s seize this fabulous opportunity to double our progress and make a significant difference in our community,” All-Tex Irrigation Splash Pads said in the post.