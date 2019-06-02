Annual Youth Fishing Derby Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Today is the first Saturday in June and you know what that means: free fishing day across the state of Texas!

The City of San Angelo had its annual youth fishing derby this morning. It was open to children up to 18 years of age.

Awards were given out in different categories, including biggest fish caught and most fish caught.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also made an appearance at the event, educating participants on the proper way to catch and handle fish.

"It's a great time. Kids come out and they're out here in abundance. It's a good thing to teach them how to fish, and take care of the wildlife, the fish that are in the river, themselves, and do it safely. It'a a great event," said Brent Casey, Recreational Manager for the City of San Angelo.