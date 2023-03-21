WALL, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dozens of unique items including a signed guitar of Aaron Watson’s will all be up for auction at the annual Wall Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Supper.

Chow down on your favorite breakfast for dinner while placing bids on items to help the volunteer fire department raise money for the upcoming year. The annual pancake supper will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. Ambrose Hall. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m. with items such as a signed guitar of Aaron Watson’s, a handmade fire department blanket, power tools and so much more. Visit the Wall VFD website to see some items that will be available for auction.

Those that wish to donate an item to auction can do so by contacting Rod Born at (325) 245-9791, David McIntyre at (325) 234-1741 or Charles Michalewicz at (979) 218-5734.

Since its first organization in 1968, the Wall VFD has been responding to numerous fires and vehicle crashes within the station’s district along US Highway 87, Farm to Mark 765, Farm to Market 1223 and US 277 South. The Wall VFD website shares that the department serves the 474 square miles of Tom Green County. Along with protecting Tom Green County, the fire department also provide mutual aid to Coke, Concho, Kimble, Menard, Irion, Runnels and Schleicher County.

The volunteer fire department has grown to eight apparatus’ including two vehicles that are equipped with rescue tools for extractions and rescues.