SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Annual Go Red For Women luncheon has been postponed as the coronavirus positivity rate remains high in Tom Green County.

“Throughout the pandemic, the American Heart Association’s top priority has been the health and well-being of our survivors, volunteers, guests, and staff.,” the American Heart Association of West Texas said in a statement issued this afternoon, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The AHA says they are canceling the event out of an abundance of caution, citing the rise in community spread of the virus and the negative impact of increased cases on hospital staff.

“As an organization dedicated to saving and improving lives, our priority is to protect our guests and staff – especially our survivors who are most at risk of serious illness – as well as to do our part to reduce the impact to our local hospitals and their resources.”

The 2022 Go Red Form Women Luncheon, originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 2nd, raises funds for research and education about cardiovascular disease in women.