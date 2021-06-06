Annual fishing derby sees strong turnout after Covid cancellation last year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you were strolling along the Concho Riverwalk downtown recently you might have noticed the Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The City of San Angelo Recreation Division and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department hosted the 10th Annual Youth Fishing Derby, which was canceled last year due to Covid. The derby took place just a day after the TPWD Inland Fisheries Division fish stocking.

“We love seeing the competitiveness in the children ages from one all the way to 17,” said San Angelo Recreation Supervisor Sandra Aguilar. “So we have three different age groups we’re doing the largest fish caught in three different age groups as well as the most fish caught in three different age groups.”

Over 120 youth signed up with over 250 people total attending. The event aside, fishing was free and open to all on the Riverwalk on Saturday. Additionally, the city offers more opportunities for fun through the recreation department.

For this years derby, the largest fish caught in the 1 – 6 age bracket went to Alayna Morales whose catch measured over 15 inches long. In the 7 – 12 age bracket the winner was Carter Rodriguez with a catch measuring over 14 inches. Most fish caught went to Maryann Baron with 17 fish reeled in.