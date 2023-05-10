SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Animal Shelter is looking for a home for six dogs that are at risk of being euthanized due to the shelter nearing capacity.

According to a social media post made by the City of San Angelo, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is close to its capacity of 180 dogs being house onsite. There is currently 175 dogs COSA reports.

Photograph courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Photograph courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Photograph courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Because the shelter is close to reaching its capacity limit, the City of San Angelo shares that six dogs are at risk of being euthanized unless they are adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue. The post further states that the dogs must be rescued by Tuesday, May 16.

Those that are interested in adopting, fostering or transporting these animals can email jen@cvpaws.org.

Check out what other pets are available at the animal shelter on 24Petconnect. If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, visit the Concho Valley PAWS website.