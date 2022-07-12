COLEMAN, Texas – On Saturday, July 9th the Coleman Police Department responded to a call regarding an animal being left in a vehicle which led to the location of a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma and the seizure of 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 130 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from the Coleman Police Department on July 11th, police arrived at the Dollar General on the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue after receiving a call of a dog being locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up for over 15 minutes.

Coleman Police said Charles Henry Tarver, Billy Joe Turner II, and Randy Lawrence Moody, all from Oklahoma, forgot the dog was in the vehicle after they entered the store.

Moody, who has outstanding warrants in Oklahoma, provided a false name to officers on the scene, then continued to flee on foot. Police say Moody ran east in between Tractor Supply and Dollar General.

Several law enforcement agencies made attempts to locate Moody but were unsuccessful according to Coleman Police.

Officers also conducted a search of the vehicle where 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 130 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Drug and drug paraphernalia seized by the Coleman Police Department. Photograph courtesy of the Coleman Police Department

The three suspects are charged with a range of offenses to include: Class A Misdemeanor Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, First Degree Felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and State Jail Felony Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. Additionally, Moody will be charged with Failure to Identify – Fugitive from Justice, and Evading Arrest or Detention. Coleman Police Department

According to police, the dog is secured at the City of Coleman Animal Shelter and is currently pending disposition.

The Coleman Police Department is still on the look for Moody. If you have any information that can lead to his location please contact the police department at 325-625-4114 option 1 or call 911. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

This investigation is still ongoing.