SAN ANGELO, Texas- Three of Angelo State University’s online master’s degree programs were ranked among the best in the nation for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. This magazine is a global leader in business journalism with leadership of nearly five million worldwide.

The online programs that were ranked are the Master of Science in applied psychology in No. 7, Master of Science in Nursing in No. 14, and Master of Business Administration in No. 74.

“It is an honor for our online master’s degree programs to be recognized by Fortune magazine,” said Dr. David Bixler, dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research. “The fact that these programs are from different departments across the university illustrates the breadth of excellence in our online graduate education. This serves as testimony to the commitment of our faculty and their dedication to the success of our students.”

This release of national rankings of higher education degree programs by Fortune is part of the new Education Hub. Criteria for the Fortune rankings included student enrollment numbers, graduation rates, retention, and each program’s academic strength.

The Education Hub was launched by Fortune in 2021 with its first national rankings for online MBA programs, and ASU has made the list of Best Online MBA Programs for the second straight year.

Rankings for the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Program and Best Online Master’s in Psychology Programs were released by Fortune for the first time this year.

More details on all of ASU’s online, on-campus and hybrid master’s degree programs are available at angelo.edu/gradstudies.