SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Jazz Ensemble is set to perform its final “Jazz Night Combo” for the fall at The House of FiFi Dubois on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Those that attend this free event will be able to listen to Nick Alvarado of San Angelo on trumpet, Avery Bryars of Round Rock playing saxophone, Tony Navarro of San Angelo on drums, Tristan Reese of Winnsboro and Jesse Ruiz-Ortiz of San Angelo both on trombone and Mark Wilson Jr. of San Angelo playing bass.

The ensemble will perform the following songs in an hour-long set under the direction of Dr. Trent Shuey:

“In the Mood”

“Confirmation”

“Stolen Moments”

“It Don’t Mean a Thing”

“Take the ‘A’ Train”

“Freddie the Freeloader”

After the performance, anyone is welcome to join the ensemble on stage for a jam session. Audience members wanting to play are encouraged to bring their own instruments and have them ready to perform.