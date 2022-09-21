SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fall Family Weekend kicks off at Angelo State University on Friday Sept. 23 and will continue Saturday Sept 24 as the Rams take on West Texas A & M.

ASU’s Parent and Family Program has a weekend full of free activities for students and their families. Athletic events are not free.

Here is the line-up for Fall Family Weekend:

Friday, Sept. 23

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – “Gathering” Paintings and Sculpture Exhibit – This is a free viewing of the display by Texas-based artist Lahib Jaddo in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

This is a free viewing of the display by Texas-based artist Lahib Jaddo in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Dinner at The Caf – free dinner in ASU’s renovated cafeteria

– free dinner in ASU’s renovated cafeteria 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Meet & Greet at the Ranch – socializing and tours at the ASU Ranch

– socializing and tours at the ASU Ranch 7 p.m. – Family Movie Night – free movie in the Texan Hall residence hall theater

Saturday, Sept. 24

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Rocket Launch – rocketry demonstrations by engineering students and faculty at the ASU Ranch

– rocketry demonstrations by engineering students and faculty at the ASU Ranch 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Breakfast with the President and First Lady – free breakfast with ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. and his wife, Maria

– free breakfast with ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. and his wife, Maria 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – ASNHC Open House – tours of the Angelo State Natural History Collections in the Cavness Science Building

– tours of the Angelo State Natural History Collections in the Cavness Science Building 2 p.m. – American Chemical Society (ACS) Magic Show – free showcase of the magic of chemistry in the Cavness Science Building

– free showcase of the magic of chemistry in the Cavness Science Building 2 p.m. – Volleyball Match – Belles vs. Midwestern State in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena

– Belles vs. Midwestern State in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3 p.m. – Ram Jam – tailgate party with free food, games and a concert featuring Texas country singer Kat Hasty

– tailgate party with free food, games and a concert featuring Texas country singer Kat Hasty 6 p.m. – Football Game – Rams vs. West Texas A&M at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

– Rams vs. West Texas A&M at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field 9:30 p.m. (approximately) – Post-Game Fireworks

Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.

The ASU Mayer Museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for families to explore and enjoy.

A complete schedule of Fall Family Weekend events is available at angelo.edu/familyweekend. More details on the athletic events, including ticket prices, are available at angelosports.com.