SAN ANGELO, TX. — There are only two match-ups of ranked teams happening this weekend in Division II college football. Out of the two, only one will be a battle of undefeated teams in Angelo State and Texas A&M Kingsville.

The second-ranked Rams welcome the 15th-ranked Javelinas to San Angelo Saturday night at LeGrand Stadium, the biggest match-up of the season thus far for the Rams.

ASU’s path to 7-0 has seen them pick up those wins by just about 20 points, with their closest game being a three-point victory in week two against the then #12 Colorado School of Mines. As for the Javelinas, their wins have been at an average of just over 22 points, picking up three wins by just seven points or fewer through their first seven games of the season.

The two teams are also averaging the same when it comes to scoring on offense and points allowed on defense. The number one scoring offense in the LSC, Angelo State, has scored 34.7 points per game. Closely behind them, the Javelinas, sitting at exactly 34 points per game through the first seven weeks of play.

“Honestly we just treat it like it’s the next week because it is in reality, it is the next game. Yes it is a big game, week eight going against an undefeated opponent at home, it’s homecoming and a ranked opponent we are playing as well so on the outside looking in, it’s a big game, but in our eyes, it’s just the next one so we just try to keep that mindset,” said Nathaniel Omayebu II, Rams running back.

“Kingsville has had a very good year and are a very talented team and very talented on defense and stop the run awesome so that’s going to be a huge challenge for us but looking forward to the opportunity on Saturday for sure,” said Kevin Kilmer, Rams offensive coordinator.

Defensively, the roles are flipped, but not by much. The number one defense in the conference, Texas A&M Kingsville, has allowed roughly 12 points per game through seven games. Right behind them is Angelo State who has allowed exactly 13 points per game this season.

“We are very multiple on how we attack people and we try and look at what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and see if we can eliminate their strengths and take away their strength and make them rely on their weakness and just try and find the best way possible to exploit any issues we see of them and put our guys in the best position to be successful so every week we try and adjust and adapt to who they are to put ourselves in the best position to be successful,” said Adam Clark, Rams defensive coordinator.

The Javelinas rank first in the conference with points allowed per game through seven games with 82, the Rams allowing 91 points per game.

The two have also not allowed their opponents to find the end zone much this season, with Kingsville allowing 10 touchdowns, while Angelo State has allowed 12.

“Even at the start of the season, we really tried to focus on being an elite defense and that’s what we try and carry out every game, and this particular game, you have a really good offense and they are undefeated just like us so when we get this win so our defense will just be extremely proud of how we play each and every game,” said Micah Flowers, Rams linebacker.