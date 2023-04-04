SAN ANGELO, TX. — In a statement from Simon Fraser University president, Joy Johnson, it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the university has ended the football program.

“With the recent announcement that the team has not been invited to continue in the Lone Star Conference, we do not have a conference to play in beginning in 2024. The ongoing uncertainty creates an unacceptable experience for students,” Johnson said in the statement. “The university has carefully considered all available options and as a leadership team we concluded that football is no longer a feasible sport for SFU.”

Simon Fraser, the only Canadian school in the NCAA, had played football in Division II since 2020, first in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and then joined the Lone Star Conference in 2022.

The end of the football program, now means that the scheduled October 7th date against Angelo State is now ‘open’. Angelo State athletics tells KLST sports that the search has begun for an opponent, and if one is not found, it will be a bye week for the Rams.

In the three games the Rams met up with the Red Leafs, two of them in San Angelo, ASU won all three games of their brief series. Angelo State outscored Simon Fraser in its three games 143-17.