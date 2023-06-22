SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) recognized the Angelo State University baseball team for winning the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championship during a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, June 22.

This national championship is the first for the baseball team to bring home and the fifth for Angelo State.

“I rise today to recognize the 2023 NCAA Division II National Champion Angelo State University Rams baseball team,” Rep. Pfluger said.

“This is a time to reflect upon the diligence sacrifice and determination that these young men have contributed towards the national championship.”

Rep. Pfluger recognized head coach Kevin Brooks and the coaching staff. Coach Brooks has remained a dedicated leader for the baseball team and young player since starting the program in 2005.

ASU President Ronnie Hawkins was also recognized by Rep. Pfluger for his leadership at the university and in the community. “Baseball isn’t the only good thing going on at Angelo State, there are many things to celebrate,” he said to the House.

“But today, congratulations Rams! Your achievement will be forever etched in the annals of history. Your success is a source of pride for our entire community, and you will inspire future generations of Texas-11 athletes for years to come,” said Rep. Pfluger. “Today we celebrate your victory and the unyielding pursuit of excellence that represents. Well done, champions.”

Click here to watch Rep. Pfluger congratulate the 2023 NCAA Division II National Champions.