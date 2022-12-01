SAN ANGELO, Texas — The undefeated Angelo State University Rams football team will face off against the Colorado School of Mines on Dec. 3 for the NCAA Division II Quarterfinal Game.

Here is the lineup of events happening on Dec. 3 at Angelo State:

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Playoffs Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

– Playoffs Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam – Live music, free food and a performance by the ASU Ram Band

– Live music, free food and a performance by the ASU Ram Band 1 p.m. – No. 2 Rams vs. No. 10 CSM Orediggers, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

At 1 p.m. the Rams will take on the Colorado School of Mines at First Community Credit Union Field. Tickets for this game are $12 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on game day or online by clicking here.

ASU reminds those attending the game that there is a Clear Bag Policy for ASU athletic events.

Those that cannot attend the game and still want to catch the action can watch it for free on the Angelo All-Access digital streaming service found here.