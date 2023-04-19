SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eyes on Division II college baseball will be on the Concho Valley this weekend when top-ranked Angelo State welcomes No. 8 St. Edward’s for a four-game series beginning Friday at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium.

PROMOTIONAL EVENTS

On Wednesday, Angelo State announced some promotional events that will be tied with the series this weekend, including fireworks after the game on Friday, and Saturday will be ‘Youth Sports Day’, as kids, aged 12 and under, wearing their official youth sports organization jersey will receive free admission to both games.

SERIES HISTORY

Since the two teams started playing one another back in 2013, the Rams lead the all-time series 14-4 including winners of nine straight against the Hilltoppers. Last season, ASU went to Austin and swept SEU in the four-game series with the largest winning margin for ASU being three runs.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

For the third week in a row, the Rams of Angelo State occupy the top spot in the latest Division II Collegiate Baseball poll that came out on Monday, April 17.

Angelo State comes into this weekend with a program-best start at 36-6 overall, and the top spot in the Lone Star Conference at 34-6 riding a three-game win streak, and six straight conference series wins.

Right behind the Rams, sits the Hilltoppers from St. Ed’s at 30-9 in the LSC, and 32-9 overall and are on a two-game win streak, after splitting with Lubbock Christian last weekend.

SCOUTING THE RAMS

The Rams enter the weekend first in batting, pitching, and fielding stats in the Lone Star Conference, ranked fourth in the country in batting average, and tenth in earned run average.

At the plate, ASU has a multitude of weapons up and down the lineup for head coach Kevin Brooks, led by Jacob Guerrero who is batting .421 on the season, while Tripp Clark leads the Rams in RBIs with 49.

On the mound, Angelo State is led by not only one of the best pitchers in the LSC but all of Division II in Kade Bragg who is 10-0 on the season with an ERA of 0.29 which tops the country. Bragg enters the weekend without allowing a run in 21 innings.

SCOUTING THE HILLTOPPERS

St. Edward’s comes into the weekend second behind ASU in pitching, sixth in batting, and fourth in fielding stats in the Lone Star Conference.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers are led by Lance Little who is batting .414 on the year to this point, tied for the lead in the LSC with 15 home runs, and fourth in the conference with 55 RBIs.

On the mound, St. Ed’s is led by Luke Short who is 9-0 on the year in 10 starts, a 2.25 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 68 innings of work this season.

HOME/ROAD SPLITS

It’ll be a battle of two of the best teams not only in the conference but also in home/road splits in the Lone Star Conference, as Angelo State has a conference-best 19-3 home record, while St. Ed’s is tied for the best record on the road with an 18-3 record.

CLINCHING SCENARIOS

With just eight games left in the regular season for Angelo State, the Rams have a chance to clinch the Lone Star Conference regular season title this weekend against St. Edward’s if they are able to win three games in this weekend’s four-game series. Doing so will give the Rams the No. 1 seed in the LSC tournament beginning the first weekend in May.