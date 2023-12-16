SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Over 700 Angelo State University students crossed the stage to graduate during the 2023 fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 16, marking a monumental occasion in each of their lives.

Two ceremonies took place at ASU’s Junell Center, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Over 265 master’s degrees and 444 bachelor’s degrees during these ceremonies, according to ASU. Below is a list of the colleges and which ceremony they graduated in:

10 a.m. ceremony

College of Education

College of Science and Engineering

Norris-Vincent College of Business

College of Graduate Studies and Research in the education, science, engineering and business fields

1 p.m. ceremony

Archer College of Health and Human Services

College of Arts and Humanities

College of Graduate Studies and Research in the health, human services, arts and humanities fields

The day before the ceremonies, the Nursing Department conducted its annual Pinning Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. ASU shared that the nursing pinning ceremonies have become a tradition in the U.S. that started in the early 1800s to ”mark students’ completion of their education and entry into the profession.”

The graduation ceremonies were also streamed live on ASU’s website.