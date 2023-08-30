SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Mayer Museum at Angelo State University will be hosting a new public exhibit of sculptures by Robbie Barber starting Friday, Sept. 1.

The exhibit titled “Vestige” is inspired by America’s rural architecture and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 12., according to a release from the university.

“My architecture-related sculptures are influenced by my travels throughout rural America,” Barber said. “I am attracted to the strong visual character of this country’s vernacular architecture. Vintage lap-board houses, mobile homes, and agriculture-related structures have become regional icons that ultimately tell the stories of their inhabitants and builders. This implied history interests me deeply. Typically considered eyesores, these structures are glaring reminders of the social and economic plight of much of our society. Yet on a formal level, they have a hidden beauty, complex in color, texture, and shape.”

Barber, who is a native of Williamston N.C., grew up on a farm near Roanoke River. ASU shares that Barber received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University and later earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arizona. He is currently a professor of art at Baylor University.

Many of Barber’s work is on display in over a dozen art galleries and museums throughout the U.S. His work is also in the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum in Japan.

ASU will be hosting a free reception with Barber from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mayer Museum on Nov. 2.

Barber will also be participating in a Sculpture Symposium co-hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts on Nov. 3 at Angelo State University. The schedule of activities for the Sculpture Symposium on Nov. 3 is still being finalized.