SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Cadence Aguirre, who is with the Angelo State University Liason Program, to talk about how the Fostering Rams Success is helping students who have been in the foster care system.

Aguirre told McEnrue that the program helps anywhere from 100 to 150 students with their transition into college. “Fostering Rams Success is a program created for our former foster youth,” Aguirre shared.

She added,” If they were in foster care for eight seconds or 18 years we take care of it.”

Through a small percentage of state funds and the help of the community, the program is able to help students get basic needs.

“It is our community giving out to these students and making sure we can help them with the basic, you know, needs of food, water, school supplies, books, things like that,” Aguirre said.

This program, located in Texan Hall on campus, helps its students out with any of the needs they might have like class schedules and housing.

“We try to be a one-stop shop for the program and if we can’t help them within our own team then we definitely reach out to our community at Angelo State,” Aguirre explained.

For those looking for more information about the Fostering Rams Success program visit the Angelo State Univesity website or call (325) 486-6650.