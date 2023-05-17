SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University band director Dr. Jonathan Alvis joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the upcoming 47th annual ASU Summer Music Camp.

Dr. Alvis shared that generations of students have been coming to campus during the summer for band camp to learn more about their instruments, play in a larger band and make new friends along the way.

Starting Sunday, June 4 those who have one year of experience with any instrument can join in for ASU’s concert, orchestra or marching band drumline camp. Attendees will get the chance to practice in the ensemble and small groups along with taking a music appreciation class.

For more information or to sign up for ASU Music Camp visit the Angelo State University website.