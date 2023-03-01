SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Our Erin Hunter sat down with Dr. Rebecca Bernard, an Assistant Professor of English at Angelo State University to discuss the university’s upcoming writers’ conference.

The 26th Writers Conference is set to begin on the afternoon of Thursday, March 2nd and conclude on the morning of Friday, March 3 at the C.J. Davison Conference Center inside the Houston Harte University Center. The conference’s featured speaker is a critically acclaimed fiction writer, Dr. Brandon Hobson.

According to the event information listed on the university’s website, Hobson is the author of “The Removed,” as well as the novel, “Where the Dead Sit Talking,” which was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award and a winner of the Reading the West Award. Hobson currently is an assistant professor of English at New Mexico State University and also teaches at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe.

The second day of the conference will feature several writers who will sit on a panel at Eldon Black Recital Hall inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

For more information including the schedule for both days, go to angelo.edu