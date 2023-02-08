SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Carolyn McEnrue sits down with Dr. Karen Cody, a language professor at Angelo State University, to discuss the Hollan-Harrell Foreign Affairs Speakers Program.

Retired U.S. Ambassador Larry C. Napper will be the featured speaker for the 2023 E. James Holland-Roy A. Harrell Jr. Foreign Affairs Speakers Program that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb.15.

Napper’s presentation, titled “Putin’s War on Ukraine: The Challenge to American Statecraft,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

The E. James Holland-Roy A. Harrell Jr. Foreign Affairs Speakers Program, sponsored by the ASU College of Arts and Humanities, provides students and the community with a broader worldview and exposes students to potential career opportunities in the Foreign Service.