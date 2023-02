SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Dr. Jason Pierce, Angelo State University’s History Department Chair to discuss a guest lecture taking place on campus.

In recognition of Black History Month, renowned Buffalo Soldiers historian Dr. John Langellier will give a presentation on Buffalo Soldiers, Fort Concho and the Ill-Fated Staked Plains Expedition on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the C.J. Davidson Conference Center.