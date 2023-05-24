SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University Rambelles assistant soccer coach Harold Munoz joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the universities upcoming ASU Summer Soccer Camp.

Munoz, who has coached at ASU for six years shares that the camp will take place from May 30 through June 2. Those ages six through 15 can join the camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the ASU Intermural Field to learn more about the sport, play with friends and even take a dip in the pool in the afternoon.

“Basically we will work on their technique, their ability to pass, dribble, shoot,” said coach Munoz.

For more information or to register your child by visiting the Angelo Soccer Camps website. Registration will close Sunday, May 28.