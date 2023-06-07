SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Dr. Tia Agan and Dr. Kim Livengood with Angelo State University shared how the college is starting up new programs in the fall including the universities first educational doctorate program.

Dr. Agan shared that through the Rams Residence program and a partnership at San Angelo ISD student educators will be fully immersed in a school before they graduate.

“We are actually having them emerge into the school culture by being there from day one when teachers are preparing their classrooms and getting ready for the school year until the end,” said Dr. Agan.

Doctorate of Education in Transformative Leadership, the fourth doctorate program at ASU and the first for the education department, will be starting up in the fall of 2023. Dr. Livengood shared that this program is a matter of transformative change.

“We are really wanting to prepare leaders to be inspiring, to be transformative and to be advocates in whatever their organization is,” said Dr. Livengood.

For more information visit the Angelo State University website.