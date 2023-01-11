SAN ANGELO, Texas — Danielle Plecenik, an employee of the Angelo State University’s Office of Admissions, sat down with our Carolyn McEnrue to discuss the Rise in Teach conference and spring events for ASU.

“Rise and Teach is a conference for high school students,” said Plecenik. “This is a conference for sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in a profession in education.”

Angelo State hosts the conference, allowing students to come onto its campus and participate in various sessions depending on subjects the students have an interest in teaching.

Students have until Jan. 20 to talk to their high school counselor and express interest in attending.

Plecenik speaks about future events that will be hosted by Angelo State for incoming students as well as students who are considering ASU as an option.

“Ram Preview Day is another day where you could come and see what ASU is like,” said Plecenik. “Where we always have a tour of different facilities.”

Plecenik tells us that Angelo State University encourages parents to come with students to the events to ask questions that others may not think of.