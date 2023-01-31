SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Winter weather that has impacted San Angelo closed the Angelo State University campus on Tuesday, January 31.
For ASU students there are still a few services open on campus.
Dining
- In the Houston Harte University Center, Tu Taco will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Students will need to enter through the south side of the University Center near Starbucks.
- The CAF will be open until 8 p.m.
Health Services
- The Shannon Clinic on Jackson Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Students are recommended to check the Shannon website for any modified hours and the current wait times.
Counseling Services
- If any student is under any mental duress they are encouraged to call the ASU Crisis Helpline, which is available 24/7. (325)-486-6345
Mail Services
- Students can access their campus PO boxes through the entrance to Mail services 24/7.