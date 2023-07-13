SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Rams Baseball head coach Kevin Brooks sat down with Erin Hunter, on July 12, to talk about the recent successes of the program including being the Division II Baseball National Champions and three Rams being selected in the MLB Draft.

Within the past week Kade Braggs, Aaron Munson and signee Luis Martinez-Gomez were picked to play on the next level during the MLB Draft.

“First, it’s awesome for those three individuals, just how much work and time and effort they put into it,” coach Brooks said. “As a coach, you know, you feel really blessed.”

Coach Brooks shared that it has been a busy several hours working to fill the now-empty spot after Martinez-Gomez was drafted, but they are not letting it bog them down. Not only is the program the Division II National Champions, “We have more draftees than Texas Tech, Baylor, a lot of Power Five schools,” said coach Brooks.

Coach Brooks explained that winning DII College World Series was not the highlight of his day to Hunter. In fact, it was his players lifting him up into the air like Japanese baseball players do when they win championships – His dream.

“It’s all I’ve ever wanted and my players were gracious enough to give that to me,” he said.

Fans packing the stands also helps the baseball program when it comes to recruiting players.

“There is a reason, you know, we are tough to beat at home because of the support and the crowd and the attendance.”

Coach Brooks told Hunter that kids and their families often wait around for 15 to 20 minutes after games to get autographs from the Rams. “It’s just a special thing for our players,” coach Brooks said.

“We are just blessed and so thankful for the opportunity to be able to represent San Angelo, represent Angelo State,” he said. “Believe me, it’s also bigger than the coaches and the players. I mean, it’s just been everybody so we couldn’t be more thankful.”