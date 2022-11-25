SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State Univerity’s No. 2 Rams football team will be facing off against Bemidji State University on Nov. 26 with many Ram Jam taking place before.

ASU invites the San Angelo community to take part in the special Playoff Ram Jam beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. During Ram jam a live DJ will take the stage, free food will be provided and more will happen until 12:30 p.m. Ram Jam is free to the public. Those 21 and up wishing to drink alcohol will have to get a free wristband from a station after showing a valid government-issued ID.

At 1 p.m. the Rams will be facing off in an NCAA Division II Playoff game vs. Bemidji State University at First Community Credit Union Field. Tickets for this game are $12 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on game day or online by clicking here.

ASU reminds those that attend the game that there is a Clear Bag Policy in place for ASU athletic events.

Those that cannot attend the game and still want to catch the action can watch it for free on the Angelo All-Access digital streaming service found here.