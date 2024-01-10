SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Fortune magazine, a global leader in business journalism, has once ranked Angelo State University’s online master’s degree programs in applied psychology, business administration and nursing among the best in the nation.

Fortune publishes its national rankings of higher education degree programs as part of its Education Hub, which is committed to “rank, rate, provide comparisons and recommend the right solutions” for prospective college students, according to its webpage. Criteria for the Fortune rankings includes each program’s academic strength of incoming students, retention and graduation rates, student enrollment numbers and alumni success.

ASU’s highest-ranked program is the online Master of Science (M.S.) in applied psychology at No. 7. The online Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) program, which includes the M.S.N.-Family Nurse Practitioner and M.S.N.-Nurse Educator degrees, came in at No. 14.

ASU’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) with Specialization in Healthcare Management degree is ranked No. 10 in the nation, while ASU’s standard online MBA degree is ranked in three categories:

No. 20 – “Best Online MBA Programs – Entrepreneurship”

No. 41 – “Best Online MBA Programs – Marketing”

No. 89 – “Best Online MBA Programs”

“It is an honor for our online master’s degree programs to again be recognized by Fortune magazine,” David Bixler, dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research, said. “These programs are offered through different departments across the university, which illustrates the breadth of excellence in our online graduate education. It also demonstrates the dedication of our faculty and their commitment to the success of our students and alumni.”

ASU has made the Fortune Education Hub’s national rankings for online MBA programs since the hub was first launched in 2021. his is the second year Fortune has released rankings for online master’s degrees in applied psychology and nursing, and ASU’s programs have made the rankings both years. This is the first year Fortune has ranked MBA-Healthcare degrees.