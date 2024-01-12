SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced today, Friday, that a guest art exhibit by Jeffrey Dell will be on display in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building starting January 16.

The public will have free access to the exhibit in gallery 193 at the Carr EFA Building on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from January 16 through March 1. The public will also have access to a free gallery talk on February 29 at 3:30 p.m. with Dell in room 101 of the Carr EFA Building.

According to a press release from ASU, this free exhibit titled “Five Stories – One with Variations” displays Dell’s dynamic prints.

The Santa Monica, Calif., native’s artwork is deeply rooted in human perception through the depiction of space, color and pattern recognition. ASU shared that the display “also illustrates pareidolia, the phenomenon of seeing human characteristics, particularly faces, in non-human things”.

“Especially when we are discussing art as ‘something worth looking closely at and reading,’ perception is a complex give-and-take between the object and the viewer,” Dell said. “Strictly speaking, everything we ever see is mostly conjecture in our own head. Even color is our own interpretation of waves of energy. We see what we want or expect to see based on experience, disposition, and the limits of our humanness. I desire an art that is equally grounded in play, popular culture, and thoughtful engagement of what it means to be human.”

Dell’s artwork has been displayed in shows and galleries across the U.S. and the world including Italy, Germany and South Korea. The press release further shared that the Blanton Museum of Arts at the University of Texas has Dell’s art in the collection.

For more examples and details of Dell’s artwork, click here.