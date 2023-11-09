SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Everyone is welcome to watch the Angelo State University Ram’s football team take on Western Oregon during their last regular-season home game of the 2023 season.

According to a press release from ASU, the home game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 with Ram Jam happening beforehand at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center.

The free Ram Jam concert will start at 3 p.m. with Texas Blues and rock artist Ally Venable. Those 21 years old and older who would like to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from a wristband station at Ram Jam.

The last regular-season home game will start at 6 p.m. at the LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.

ASU encourages all fans to use a clear bag which obliges to the Clear Bag Policy at ASU.