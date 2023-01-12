SAN ANGELO, TX. — We are three weeks away from the return of seeing Angelo State softball in action, and on Thursday the Belles held their first practice of 2023.

“It feels so good to be back out here. I love these girls and I love this team. Our ultimate goal is to go all the way this year and I think that’s something we fell short of last year but we are working hard to reach that goal,” said senior infielder Paxton Scheurer.

Last season, the Belles made their 16th trip back to the NCAA Tournament finishing the season with a 39-12 record and have a lot of familiar faces back on the diamond for the Belles this season, while also adding some key transfers and commitments to the squad for head coach Travis Scott.

“Experience is something that you can’t replace. It’s great because they know what to expect, they know the level of competition. So there’s a lot of things that you got to be prepared for and the girls taking care of their bodies and making sure that they are prepared mentally and physically is vital,” said Scott.

The Belles get their 2023 season underway February 3rd in the Division II Invitational Kickoff playing six games in a three-day span over in Conroe, Texas.