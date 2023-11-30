SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Seventy-three new students were inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society for the fall of 2023, according to an announcement made on Nov. 30.

A release from ASU shares that PKP is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for students in all academic disciplines. Juniors in the top 7.5% of their classes and graduate students in the top 10% of their class received invitations to join PKP.

The fall 2023 inductees by hometown and major are:

San Angelo:

  • Kimberly Alvarez, accounting/international business
  • Sydney Anderson, health science professions
  • Ricardo Antunez, mechanical engineering/applied physics
  • Jadyn Aryn, management/marketing
  • Seungyeon Bae, business data science and analytics
  • Emily Baldwin, exercise science
  • Emilio Cantu, business administration/healthcare management
  • Stephanie Ellis-Dearborn, professional school counseling
  • Marisol Felipe, health science professions
  • Rachael Grinage-Hope, social work
  • Sarah Henry, mental health and wellness counseling
  • Daisy Herr, history/English
  • Heather Hodges, administrative leadership
  • Heewon Jang, industrial/organizational psychology
  • Seohyun Kim, business data science and analytics
  • Ana Martinez, nursing-family nurse practitioner
  • Christina McDowell, chemistry
  • Jaina McKenzie, accounting
  • Rita Medders, mental health and wellness counseling
  • Mary Moreno, student development and leadership in higher education
  • Erin Nix, animal science
  • Rebecca Sankey, social work
  • Devina Varela, curriculum and instruction

Abilene:

  • Anna Kerestly, teacher education
  • Serena McCon, animal science

Artesia, New Mexico

  • Sandra Borges, administrative leadership

Ash Grove, Missouri:

  • Steven McElyea, student development and leadership in higher education

Austin: 

  • Jennifer Graydon, social work

Bangs:

  • Logan Bishop, interdisciplinary studies

Big Lake:

  • Reynaldo Portales, criminal justice

Big Spring: 

  • Courtney Brockman, administration leadership
  • Kaitlyn Creswell, communication

Carrollton: 

  • Nick Cuellar, administrative leadership

Deer Park: 

  • Ami Ray, professional school counseling

Del Rio: 

  • Brenda Bonilla, professional school counseling
  • Annissa Figueroa, administrative leadership

Eagle Pass:

  • Miguel Posada, professional school counseling
  • Myriam Posada, professional school counseling

Eastland:

  • Samantha Thomas, nursing-family nurse practitioner

Ennis: 

  • Courtney Tenpenny, professional school counseling

Floresville: 

  • Dr. Melanie Morgan, mental health and wellness counseling

Fort Worth: 

  • Sheena Ratcliff, applied psychology

Fort Stockton: 

  • Daniella Alvarez, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

Fredericksburg: 

  • Julissa Sanchez, criminal justice

Ganada: 

  • Krysta Frazier, professional school counseling

Goldsboro, North Carolina: 

  • Ashley Cowan, homeland security

Great Falls, Montana:

  • Maj. Juan Torres, homeland psychology

Greenville, North Carolina: 

  • Ann Marie Pelish, applied psychology

Grove City, Pennsylvania: 

  • Chad Brugg, mental health and wellness counseling

Havre De Grace, Maryland:

  • Matthew Carter, administrative leadership

Houston: 

  • Lisa Augspurger, mental health and wellness counseling
  • Viviana Vanegas, applied psychology

Idalou: 

  • Kylee Sollis, accounting

Kyle: 

  • Claudia Arellano, student development and leadership in higher education

Lubbock:

  •  Jude Cook, biology
  • Madeline Stephens, health science professions

McGregor: 

  • Tiffany Harrison, professional school counseling

Middleburg Heights, Ohio: 

  • Samuel Spooner, curriculum and instruction/transformative leadership

Midland: 

  • Christian Bell, biology

Mountain Home: 

  • Katelyn Olive, public health

Odessa: 

  • Breaunna Abegunde, mental health and wellness counseling
  • John Elias, business administration

Rancho Palos Verdes, Califonia: 

  • Scott Felando, business administration

San Antonio: 

  • Heather Aguilar, educational leadership
  • Christina Valadez, professional school counseling

San Diego, California:

  • Lupita Briones, mental health and wellness counseling

Seguin: 

  • Brooke Wieland, health science professions

Spearman: 

  • Deborah Molina, professional school counseling

Springfield, Virginia: 

  • Jeremy Smith, homeland security

Sunnyvale: 

  • Ava DeRicco, animal Science

Tennyson: 

  • Stacia Emfinger, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

Winters: 

  • Joseph Escalona, management