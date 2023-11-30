SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Seventy-three new students were inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society for the fall of 2023, according to an announcement made on Nov. 30.

A release from ASU shares that PKP is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for students in all academic disciplines. Juniors in the top 7.5% of their classes and graduate students in the top 10% of their class received invitations to join PKP.

The fall 2023 inductees by hometown and major are:

San Angelo:

Kimberly Alvarez, accounting/international business

Sydney Anderson, health science professions

Ricardo Antunez, mechanical engineering/applied physics

Jadyn Aryn, management/marketing

Seungyeon Bae, business data science and analytics

Emily Baldwin, exercise science

Emilio Cantu, business administration/healthcare management

Stephanie Ellis-Dearborn, professional school counseling

Marisol Felipe, health science professions

Rachael Grinage-Hope, social work

Sarah Henry, mental health and wellness counseling

Daisy Herr, history/English

Heather Hodges, administrative leadership

Heewon Jang, industrial/organizational psychology

Seohyun Kim, business data science and analytics

Ana Martinez, nursing-family nurse practitioner

Christina McDowell, chemistry

Jaina McKenzie, accounting

Rita Medders, mental health and wellness counseling

Mary Moreno, student development and leadership in higher education

Erin Nix, animal science

Rebecca Sankey, social work

Devina Varela, curriculum and instruction

Abilene:

Anna Kerestly, teacher education

Serena McCon, animal science

Artesia, New Mexico

Sandra Borges, administrative leadership

Ash Grove, Missouri:

Steven McElyea, student development and leadership in higher education

Austin:

Jennifer Graydon, social work

Bangs:

Logan Bishop, interdisciplinary studies

Big Lake:

Reynaldo Portales, criminal justice

Big Spring:

Courtney Brockman, administration leadership

Kaitlyn Creswell, communication

Carrollton:

Nick Cuellar, administrative leadership

Deer Park:

Ami Ray, professional school counseling

Del Rio:

Brenda Bonilla, professional school counseling

Annissa Figueroa, administrative leadership

Eagle Pass:

Miguel Posada, professional school counseling

Myriam Posada, professional school counseling

Eastland:

Samantha Thomas, nursing-family nurse practitioner

Ennis:

Courtney Tenpenny, professional school counseling

Floresville:

Dr. Melanie Morgan, mental health and wellness counseling

Fort Worth:

Sheena Ratcliff, applied psychology

Fort Stockton:

Daniella Alvarez, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

Fredericksburg:

Julissa Sanchez, criminal justice

Ganada:

Krysta Frazier, professional school counseling

Goldsboro, North Carolina:

Ashley Cowan, homeland security

Great Falls, Montana:

Maj. Juan Torres, homeland psychology

Greenville, North Carolina:

Ann Marie Pelish, applied psychology

Grove City, Pennsylvania:

Chad Brugg, mental health and wellness counseling

Havre De Grace, Maryland:

Matthew Carter, administrative leadership

Houston:

Lisa Augspurger, mental health and wellness counseling

Viviana Vanegas, applied psychology

Idalou:

Kylee Sollis, accounting

Kyle:

Claudia Arellano, student development and leadership in higher education

Lubbock:

Jude Cook, biology

Madeline Stephens, health science professions

McGregor:

Tiffany Harrison, professional school counseling

Middleburg Heights, Ohio:

Samuel Spooner, curriculum and instruction/transformative leadership

Midland:

Christian Bell, biology

Mountain Home:

Katelyn Olive, public health

Odessa:

Breaunna Abegunde, mental health and wellness counseling

John Elias, business administration

Rancho Palos Verdes, Califonia:

Scott Felando, business administration

San Antonio:

Heather Aguilar, educational leadership

Christina Valadez, professional school counseling

San Diego, California:

Lupita Briones, mental health and wellness counseling

Seguin:

Brooke Wieland, health science professions

Spearman:

Deborah Molina, professional school counseling

Springfield, Virginia:

Jeremy Smith, homeland security

Sunnyvale:

Ava DeRicco, animal Science

Tennyson:

Stacia Emfinger, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

Winters: