SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Seventy-three new students were inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society for the fall of 2023, according to an announcement made on Nov. 30.
A release from ASU shares that PKP is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for students in all academic disciplines. Juniors in the top 7.5% of their classes and graduate students in the top 10% of their class received invitations to join PKP.
The fall 2023 inductees by hometown and major are:
San Angelo:
- Kimberly Alvarez, accounting/international business
- Sydney Anderson, health science professions
- Ricardo Antunez, mechanical engineering/applied physics
- Jadyn Aryn, management/marketing
- Seungyeon Bae, business data science and analytics
- Emily Baldwin, exercise science
- Emilio Cantu, business administration/healthcare management
- Stephanie Ellis-Dearborn, professional school counseling
- Marisol Felipe, health science professions
- Rachael Grinage-Hope, social work
- Sarah Henry, mental health and wellness counseling
- Daisy Herr, history/English
- Heather Hodges, administrative leadership
- Heewon Jang, industrial/organizational psychology
- Seohyun Kim, business data science and analytics
- Ana Martinez, nursing-family nurse practitioner
- Christina McDowell, chemistry
- Jaina McKenzie, accounting
- Rita Medders, mental health and wellness counseling
- Mary Moreno, student development and leadership in higher education
- Erin Nix, animal science
- Rebecca Sankey, social work
- Devina Varela, curriculum and instruction
Abilene:
- Anna Kerestly, teacher education
- Serena McCon, animal science
Artesia, New Mexico
- Sandra Borges, administrative leadership
Ash Grove, Missouri:
- Steven McElyea, student development and leadership in higher education
Austin:
- Jennifer Graydon, social work
Bangs:
- Logan Bishop, interdisciplinary studies
Big Lake:
- Reynaldo Portales, criminal justice
Big Spring:
- Courtney Brockman, administration leadership
- Kaitlyn Creswell, communication
Carrollton:
- Nick Cuellar, administrative leadership
Deer Park:
- Ami Ray, professional school counseling
Del Rio:
- Brenda Bonilla, professional school counseling
- Annissa Figueroa, administrative leadership
Eagle Pass:
- Miguel Posada, professional school counseling
- Myriam Posada, professional school counseling
Eastland:
- Samantha Thomas, nursing-family nurse practitioner
Ennis:
- Courtney Tenpenny, professional school counseling
Floresville:
- Dr. Melanie Morgan, mental health and wellness counseling
Fort Worth:
- Sheena Ratcliff, applied psychology
Fort Stockton:
- Daniella Alvarez, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration
Fredericksburg:
- Julissa Sanchez, criminal justice
Ganada:
- Krysta Frazier, professional school counseling
Goldsboro, North Carolina:
- Ashley Cowan, homeland security
Great Falls, Montana:
- Maj. Juan Torres, homeland psychology
Greenville, North Carolina:
- Ann Marie Pelish, applied psychology
Grove City, Pennsylvania:
- Chad Brugg, mental health and wellness counseling
Havre De Grace, Maryland:
- Matthew Carter, administrative leadership
Houston:
- Lisa Augspurger, mental health and wellness counseling
- Viviana Vanegas, applied psychology
Idalou:
- Kylee Sollis, accounting
Kyle:
- Claudia Arellano, student development and leadership in higher education
Lubbock:
- Jude Cook, biology
- Madeline Stephens, health science professions
McGregor:
- Tiffany Harrison, professional school counseling
Middleburg Heights, Ohio:
- Samuel Spooner, curriculum and instruction/transformative leadership
Midland:
- Christian Bell, biology
Mountain Home:
- Katelyn Olive, public health
Odessa:
- Breaunna Abegunde, mental health and wellness counseling
- John Elias, business administration
Rancho Palos Verdes, Califonia:
- Scott Felando, business administration
San Antonio:
- Heather Aguilar, educational leadership
- Christina Valadez, professional school counseling
San Diego, California:
- Lupita Briones, mental health and wellness counseling
Seguin:
- Brooke Wieland, health science professions
Spearman:
- Deborah Molina, professional school counseling
Springfield, Virginia:
- Jeremy Smith, homeland security
Sunnyvale:
- Ava DeRicco, animal Science
Tennyson:
- Stacia Emfinger, coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration
Winters:
- Joseph Escalona, management