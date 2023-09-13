SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced on Sept. 13 that the university’s office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host “Dia de la Mujer” on Sept. 30 in the Houston Harte University Center.

Spanish-speaking and bilingual women will get the chance to learn more about health and healthcare services in the Concho Valley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center, according to a press release from ASU.

This event is free to all participants and will cover the following topics:

Access to healthcare

Diabetes

Breast health

Women’s preventative care

Along with these topics, a salsa dance will be led by Dr. Aldo Pinon-Villarreal of the ASU engineering faculty and Dr. Carolina Ojeda Flores, a hospitalist at Shannon Medical Center, will give a keynote address.

Presentations by an expert medical panel will include: