SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced on Nov. 8 that its chapter of the Alpha Chi national collegiate honor society inducted new members for the 2023 fall semester.
During a ceremony held at Houston Harte University Center, 38 new members were inducted into one of the nation’s most prestigious honor societies. According to a press release from ASU, students must rank in the top 10% of seniors and top 7.5% of juniors at their university or college.
Here is a list of the fall 2023 inductees with their major and hometown:
- Ricardo Antunez, mechanical engineering – San Angelo
- Emily Baldwin, exercise science – San Angelo
- Alexandra Castanuela, biology – San Angelo
- Aubrie Crawford, nursing – San Angelo
- Breana Hamblen, biology – San Angelo
- Makenna Houser, biology – San Angelo
- Janelle Hudson, accounting – San Angelo
- Christopher Jareo, management information systems – San Angelo
- Ezekielle Faith Matias, exercise science – San Angelo
- Jaina McKenzie, accounting – San Angelo
- Kassadee Rodriguez, nursing – San Angelo
- Lucas Rojas, mechanical engineering – San Angelo
- Logan Wongbangchuad, computer science – San Angelo
- Leigh Williams, organizational psychology and human resources – Abilene
- Zoey Patton, intelligence and analysis – Aurora, Colorado
- Mason Cave, mechanical engineering – Ballinger
- Logan Bishop, health science professions – Bangs
- Hope Harrington, animal science – Burleson
- Madisen Honea, kinesiology – Copperas Cove
- Itzel Camarena, accounting – Del Rio
- Tatum Koehler, exercise science- Del Rio
- Melissa Soto, biology – Denver City
- Robert Burnett, computer science – Fredericksburg
- Julissa Sanchez, criminal justice – Fredericksburg
- Erin Nix, animal science – Gail
- Jenna Barry, animal science – Georgetown
- Emory Brandon, biology – Hondo
- Kylee Sollis, accounting – Idalou
- Kristin Mueller, food animal science and marketing – Jourdanton
- Jude Cook, biology – Lubbock
- Allegra Cushman, teacher education – Lubbock
- Madeline Stephens, health science professions – Lubbock
- Brennyn Barnhill, mechanical engineering -Midland
- Miriam Guevara, English – Ridgecrest
- Mia Kilman, management – San Saba
- Hope Martin, studio art – Taylor Mill, Kentucky
- Tatiana Alvarez, international business – Santander, Colombia
- Yejun Na, mathematics – Daejeon, South Korea
Dr. Karl Havlak, College of Science and Engineering, is the head faculty advisor for the ASU chapter located in Alpha Chi Region I. Other faculty advisors include Dr. Charlene Bustos for the College of Education, Dr. Dennis Hall for the College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Marta Lukacovic for the College of Arts and Humanities, Christabel Romine and Dr. Satvir Singh for the Norris-Vincent College of Business, and Dr. Veronica Snow for the Archer College of Health and Human Services.