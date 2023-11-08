SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced on Nov. 8 that its chapter of the Alpha Chi national collegiate honor society inducted new members for the 2023 fall semester.

During a ceremony held at Houston Harte University Center, 38 new members were inducted into one of the nation’s most prestigious honor societies. According to a press release from ASU, students must rank in the top 10% of seniors and top 7.5% of juniors at their university or college.

Here is a list of the fall 2023 inductees with their major and hometown:

Ricardo Antunez, mechanical engineering – San Angelo

Emily Baldwin, exercise science – San Angelo

Alexandra Castanuela, biology – San Angelo

Aubrie Crawford, nursing – San Angelo

Breana Hamblen, biology – San Angelo

Makenna Houser, biology – San Angelo

Janelle Hudson, accounting – San Angelo

Christopher Jareo, management information systems – San Angelo

Ezekielle Faith Matias, exercise science – San Angelo

Jaina McKenzie, accounting – San Angelo

Kassadee Rodriguez, nursing – San Angelo

Lucas Rojas, mechanical engineering – San Angelo

Logan Wongbangchuad, computer science – San Angelo

Leigh Williams, organizational psychology and human resources – Abilene

Zoey Patton, intelligence and analysis – Aurora, Colorado

Mason Cave, mechanical engineering – Ballinger

Logan Bishop, health science professions – Bangs

Hope Harrington, animal science – Burleson

Madisen Honea, kinesiology – Copperas Cove

Itzel Camarena, accounting – Del Rio

Tatum Koehler, exercise science- Del Rio

Melissa Soto, biology – Denver City

Robert Burnett, computer science – Fredericksburg

Julissa Sanchez, criminal justice – Fredericksburg

Erin Nix, animal science – Gail

Jenna Barry, animal science – Georgetown

Emory Brandon, biology – Hondo

Kylee Sollis, accounting – Idalou

Kristin Mueller, food animal science and marketing – Jourdanton

Jude Cook, biology – Lubbock

Allegra Cushman, teacher education – Lubbock

Madeline Stephens, health science professions – Lubbock

Brennyn Barnhill, mechanical engineering -Midland

Miriam Guevara, English – Ridgecrest

Mia Kilman, management – San Saba

Hope Martin, studio art – Taylor Mill, Kentucky

Tatiana Alvarez, international business – Santander, Colombia

Yejun Na, mathematics – Daejeon, South Korea

Dr. Karl Havlak, College of Science and Engineering, is the head faculty advisor for the ASU chapter located in Alpha Chi Region I. Other faculty advisors include Dr. Charlene Bustos for the College of Education, Dr. Dennis Hall for the College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Marta Lukacovic for the College of Arts and Humanities, Christabel Romine and Dr. Satvir Singh for the Norris-Vincent College of Business, and Dr. Veronica Snow for the Archer College of Health and Human Services.