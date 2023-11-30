SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Police Department has requested the public’s help in learning the identity of a man suspected of theft.

According to ASUPD, The individual is a suspect in the theft of a motorized scooter that recently happened at the ASU campus.

The ASUPD’s “Need to Identify” image for the suspect. Image courtesy of ASUPD.

If you see the suspect on campus, immediately call University Police. Anyone with information regarding the individual may contact Sgt. Villarreal at (325) 942-2071 or use the 24-hour tip hotline at 942-2288.