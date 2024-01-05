SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s a bittersweet week for the Angelo State Police Department as they pack up boxes and bid farewell to the building on W. Ave N and S. Jackson that has housed the department for 16 years.

After nearly a year of construction, the interior of a new building closer to campus is ready to house ASUPD and its operations. The university police department announced on social media that they have begun moving into their new building in the Vanderventer Plaza in the first week of 2024.

Rendition of the outside of the ASUPD in the Vanderventer Plaza

ASUPD Police Chief James Adams shared the department has made it move through different phases. In phase one, which took place on Tuesday, January 2, the police department’s communication and dispatch center were moved. Police department administration followed on Thursday during phase two with patrol operations and support services beginning their transition on Friday, January 5 for phase three.

The final step, phase 4, is expected to be complete in a couple of weeks when the construction on the exterior of the building is complete.

Police Chief James shared the department is ready to provide their services closer to the ASU campus.

“We are now closer and more visible to the campus community, we have a lot more operational space and our new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is next door,” he said. “The EOC is dual purpose and provides a working area in the event of a major campus emergency and will also provide a state of the art training facility.”

For more information about the ASUPD, visit the Angelo State University website.