Attempt to locate Alanna Barnett courtesy of the Angelo State University Police Department.

The Angelo State University Police Department shares that Alanna Barnett has been located.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Police Department is currently attempting to locate an individual.

According to ASUPD, Alanna Loy Barnett is an 18-year-old white female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs around 116 pounds.

ASUPD says that Barnett also has a tattoo behind her left ear.

Those that might have information on Barnett’s whereabouts are asked to contact ASUPD Det. Sgt. Orlando Villarreal at (325) 942-2071 or Lt. Billy Fiveash at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111.