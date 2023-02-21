The Angelo State University Police Department shares that Alanna Barnett has been located.
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Police Department is currently attempting to locate an individual.
According to ASUPD, Alanna Loy Barnett is an 18-year-old white female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs around 116 pounds.
ASUPD says that Barnett also has a tattoo behind her left ear.
Those that might have information on Barnett’s whereabouts are asked to contact ASUPD Det. Sgt. Orlando Villarreal at (325) 942-2071 or Lt. Billy Fiveash at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111.