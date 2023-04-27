SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Over 40 students within the Angelo State University Wind Ensemble will be presenting their final concert of the spring season on Sunday.

This concert featuring woodwind, brass and percussion instruments will be held in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building beginning at 2:30 p.m., according to a release from the university.

ASU’s ‘In Living Color’ concert is free and open to the public. The musical program, directed by Dr. Jonathon Alvis, includes: