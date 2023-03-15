Motion-blurred musical notes rise out of the bell of an alto saxophone. Base image shot with Canon EOS 1Ds Mark III.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has announced in a press release that its Jazz Ensembles program will host its final “Jazz Combo Night” of the spring on Wednesday, March 22, from 7-9 p.m. at The House of FiFi DuBois, located at 123 S. Chadbourne St. in downtown San Angelo.

According to the release, the ASU Jazz Combo, which is free and open to the public, will feature students performing on various instruments including the trumpet, saxophone, trombone, guitar, piano, bass and drums, along with Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands, on drum set and vibraphone.

Following the Jazz Combo performance, they will open up the stage for anyone in the audience who would like to join in for a jam session. So attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and be ready to perform.

The Jazz Combo, a component of the ASU Jazz Ensembles program under the direction of Shuey, offers diverse and creative, small- and large-group jazz performance experiences. It covers a wide range of styles, including bebop, Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip hop and many others.