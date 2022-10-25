SAN ANGELO, Texas – Former Fox News judicial analyst and retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano will be giving a special presentation in the Houston Harte University Center at Angelo State University on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:20 p.m., sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University.

Napolitano is an analyst of the legal system, a passionate defender of the U.S. Consitution and a critic of government intervention in commercial transactions and personal lives. He presided over 150 jury trials and handled thousands of motions, hearings, sentences and divorces during his time on the New Jersey Superior Court from 1987 to 1995.

During his 24 years at Fox News as a senior judicial analyst, Napolitano provided on-air legal analysis over 14,500 times a release from ASU says. Napolitano also taught constitutional law and jurisprudence at Seton Hall Law School, Delaware Law School and Brooklyn Laws School.

Napolitano will make the case that our rights come from human nature, not the government in his presentation called “Taking Rights Seriously”. His presentation explains that all man-made laws that violate natural laws cannot morally command compliance and is illicit. This is, even if all but one person agrees. A release from Angelo State further explains the world would not have more right to silence one person that has a different viewpoint, just as he would not have the right to silence the world.

This presentation given by Napolitano will be in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public.