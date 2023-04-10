SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced in a press release that the most recent production by their theatre department has received awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) Region 6 and is being considered for performance at the KCACTF Region 6 Festival in Abilene next spring.

The production, titled “Equus”, is a psychological thriller directed by Daniel Anderson, the director of ASU’s University Theatre program, and features a 10-student cast and a 24-student production crew.

“Equus” has earned 10 individual and group honors including;

Charlotte Branch – Excellence in Sound Design

Emma Cullen – Excellence in Lighting Design

Kailey Gembler – Excellence in Stage Management

Darcy Saucedo – Excellence in Scenic Design

Anderson was recognized for Excellence in Directing

ASU staff costumer Mayra Torres and her student Costume Design Team were recognized for Excellence in Horse Head Design

The entire “Equus” company was recognized for Excellence in Overall Company Collaboration.

Additionally, three ASU student actors were nominated for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships, with scholarship winners to be announced at the KCACTF Region 6 Festival:

Nataniel Brown-Schilling

Genesis Garza

Grant Jackson

According to the release, “Equus”, written by Peter Shaffer, centers on Dr. Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist, who is confronted with Alan Strang, a boy who has blinded six horses (portrayed by actors wearing horseheads) in a violent fit of passion. This very passion is as foreign to Dysart as the act itself. To the boy’s parents, it is a hideous mystery as Alan has always adored horses. To Dysart, it is a psychological puzzle that leads both doctor and patient to a complex and disturbingly dramatic confrontation.

ASU University Theatre will be notified in December whether “Equus” has been selected for performance at the KCACTF Region 6 Festival. Region 6 includes colleges and universities in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.