SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra will be kicking off the fall season at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown San Angelo on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

According to ASU, the symphony orchestra will be accompanied by Dr. Steven Keniston, the ASU senior instructor of piano, and Hunter Mabry, the ASU staff accompanist, as they perform “The Carnival of Animals”.

The musical program for the concert will include:

“The Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens, featuring Keniston and Mabry as soloists

“Danse Infernale,” “Berceuse” and “Finale” from “Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky

The symphony orchestra, which is made up of over 40 students, is directed by Dr. Fagner Magrinelli Rocha, the associate professor of music. This concert is free and open to the public.