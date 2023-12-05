SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Chorale will present its annual holiday concert, titled “Still, Still Still,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church, located at 32 N. Irving St. in downtown San Angelo. It will be free and open to the public.

The show will feature performances by the full 48-member University Chorale, 18-member ASU Chamber Singers and 13-member ASU Glee Club. They will be accompanied by Dr. Louellen Meyer and Hunter Mabery on piano as well as various ASU student musicians on percussion and wind instruments.

The musical program will include the following:

University Chorale

“Personent Hodie” arranged by Lara Hoggard, featuring: Gabriel Munoz and Benjamin Martin, trumpet Isobela Darnell, horn Jacob Peterman, trombone Dylan Ruiz, tuba Various student percussionists

“Still, Still, Still” arranged by Mack Willberg, featuring Meyer on piano

“Silent Night” as an audience carol

ASU Glee Club

“Psallite” by Michael Praetorius

“You’re the Mean One, Mr. Grinch” arranged by Jeff Funk, narrated by Joseph Cortese

ASU Chamber Singers

“Keep Your Lamps” arranged by Andre Thomas, with percussion accompaniment

“Little Innocent Lamb” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs, with percussion accompaniment

“O Come, All Ye Faithful” as an audience carol

University Chorale

“Betelehemu” – Nigerian carol arranged by Barrington Brooks, featuring: Dirk Ross, Lanz Calma and Zach Douglas, soloists Various student percussionists

“O Holy Night” arranged by Rene Clausen

“Hark the Herald Angels Sing” arranged by Dan Forrest, featuring Meyer on piano

“Sunrise Mass: IV. The Ground” by Ola Gjeilo

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” arranged by Randol Alan Bass

All of the ASU chorale ensembles are directed by Dr, Eric Posado, director of choral activities.